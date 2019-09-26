INDOT contractor John R. Jurgensen Company is scheduled to close the I-74 eastbound off-ramp at Exit 169 (U.S. 52/Brookville/West Harrison) at 8 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 28).
The ramp is expected to reopen in approximately 13 days (Thursday, Oct. 10).
Currently, the left lane of I-74 eastbound is closed for full-depth patching at the exit. Saturday morning, the closure will move to the right lane, closing the off-ramp.
During the closure, the deceleration lane for the ramp will be removed and replaced.
Message boards will be in place alerting drivers of the closure and signed detour route.
The official detour for the closure is Ind. 1 to Ind. 46 at Exit 164 (Ind. 1/St. Leon/Lawrenceburg) to U.S. 52.
Travelers are urged to slow down and exercise caution in and near the work zone.
Patching will be complete on I-74 from Ind. 101 to the Ohio state line later this fall.
Milling and paving for the $20.3 million resurface project is scheduled to begin in July 2020.
In addition, INDOT maintenance crews will close Ind. 229 north of CR 50 E. in Ripley County Friday (Sept.) 27 to replace a culvert.
The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while crews complete the replacement.
The official detour for the closure is Ind. 129 to Ind. 48.
All work is weather dependent.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Faceastboundook: faceastboundook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
