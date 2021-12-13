RUSHVILLE — The holiday spirit of good will is in full swing at Rushville Consolidated High School. The Lion’s SHARE program highlights that positive behavior by the students.
This week’s Lion’s SHARE winners are:
- Natalie Cooper was nominated by Mrs. Craig. Mrs. Craig said that Natalie is a great student. She puts forth great effort, and she is respectful to staff and students alike. Her strong desire to learn is evident and appreciated.
- Alexa Yung was nominated by Officer Bridges. Alexa went to Officer Bridges about a safety concern. Officer Bridges contacted other city officials who plan to address the issue. Officer Bridges is very impressed with Alexa’s ability to get the local government moving.
- Nevaeh Trueblood was nominated by Mrs. Sparks. Mrs. Sparks said that Nevaeh has a great attitude, she is always prepared and on task, and she goes out of her way to help complete tasks within the classroom.
- Tyler Spaeth was nominated by Mrs. Tague. Mrs. Tague says that Tyler has shown great effort in junior English. She says that he’s been a rock star these past few weeks. He’s engaged in lessons, knows the information, and is extremely enjoyable to have in class.
- Dean Armstrong was nominated by Mrs. Cox. Mrs. Cox said that Dean is always so helpful. Dean helps Mrs. Cox set up and tear down the PE equipment. He is always smiling and fun to be around.
- Braona Garrison was nominated by Mr. Hadley. Mr. Hadley said that Braona has been one of our most active Key Club members this year. In addition, it seems that Braona always has a smile on her face and she demonstrates a positive attitude. Braona is always asking, “How can I help?”
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.