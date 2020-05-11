DECATUR COUNTY – More COVID-19 testing will soon be available in Decatur County.
Mobile COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays Wednesday (May 13) through June 5 at 119 W. Railroad Street (the former Decatur County Jail).
Testing is available by appointment. Online registration can be found at https://lhi.care/covidtesting.
Phone-based registration for patients without internet access or to register minors for testing is available at 888-634-1116.
This is coordinated by the Division of Emergency Preparedness – Indiana State Department of Health through the Decatur County Health Department.
Those eligible for testing include those who are symptomatic (cough, shortness of breath), and the at-risk population that includes:
• People 65 years and older
• People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility
• People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including people with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
• People who have serious heart conditions
• People who are immunocompromised. Many conditions can cause a person to be immunocompromised including cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications
• People with severe obesity (body mass index of 40 or higher)
• People with diabetes
• People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis
• People with liver disease
Others eligible for testing include those who have had close contact with positive COVID-19 patient, or those who work or will be in close contact with an at-risk population.
As of press time Monday, 215 people in Decatur County have been tested positive for the virus and 29 people have died. There have been 684 tests conducted in the county.
The state as a whole has 24,627 positive cases and 1,411 deaths. A total of 146,688 Hoosiers have been tested as of Monday.
Last Monday, the Decatur County Commissioners suspended Ordinance 2020-04 restricting travel, curfew and nonessential activity and are following the guidelines put forth by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Indiana’s five step plan to reopen the state can be found at www.backontrack.in.gov. There, residents, factories, business owners and religious leaders can find detailed timelines, guidelines and suggestions on safely navigating reopening and resuming operations.
County and city officials have said it is imperative we all follow CDC guidelines for hygiene, continue to social distance and wear masks in businesses that require them as this is not only to keep others healthy, but to ensure that we do not see a spike in cases as the state reopens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.