STATEHOUSE — Rural broadband projects in Senate District 42 will receive a total of $16,757,880.36 to improve broadband connectivity through the third round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) said.
Created with support from the General Assembly, the Next Level Broadband Grant Program is the largest single state investment in broadband. In total, rounds one, two and three of the program have awarded $268 million for broadband infrastructure for more than 74,800 homes and commercial locations. When combined with private and local investment, more than $580 million has been leveraged since 2018. Projects will have been completed in 83 of Indiana’s 92 counties through the three rounds of the awards.
In Senate District 42, the following providers were awarded grants:
- Frontier received a grant to expand broadband access to 377 households in Franklin County.
- Miles Communications received five grants to expand broadband access to 253 households and 239 businesses in Decatur, Franklin, Jennings and Ripley counties.
- Southeastern Indiana REMC received two grants to expand broadband access to 599 households and 58 businesses in Dearborn, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties.
- Spectrum Mid-America received a grant to expand broadband access to 783 households and 22 businesses in Franklin County.
"In order to advance our economy and grow our educational opportunities, we must expand broadband access in Indiana, and these grants are doing just that," Leising said. "It's encouraging to see rural communities are being made a priority, and I look forward to the positive impact this broadband expansion will have on businesses and schools in our area."
This third round of funding will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 52,900 homes and commercial locations in 80 counties.
In addition, the 35 telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributed more than $239 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $429 million in total investments for broadband in the third round.
The program allows broadband service providers and utility cooperatives to apply for up to $5 million to expand service to unserved or underserved areas if they provide at least a 20% match.
