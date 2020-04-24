DECATUR COUNTY – More Wi-Fi locations are now available thanks to Decatur County Community Schools partnership with various organizations.
There are now a total of 19 Wi-Fi "hot spot" locations for students to access to help them with their school work for the remainder of the school year, according to DCCS Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns.
“Our partnership with these amazing organizations would not be possible without a generous donation from the Decatur County Community Foundation to help fund our Wi-Fi expansion project,” Burns said.
Burns said starting Saturday (April 25), students and families will be able to pull up to any of the locations without having to leave their vehicle and access their internet for free.
New partners and locations for the Wi-Fi expansion includes the following: St. Paul Fire Department, Adams Fire Department, Letts Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Burney Fire Department, Lake Santee (former Dockside Bar & Grill building), Alert United Methodist Church, Milford Freewill Baptist Church, Waynesburg Christian Church, Sardinia Baptist Church and Stone’s Family Restaurant.
Wi-Fi is still being offered at South Decatur High School, North Decatur High School, Decatur County Fairgrounds, New Point Community Center, Batesville Bike Park, Liberty Park, Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library and the Westport Library.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana schools were ordered to remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
As previously reported by the Daily News, local schools have now transitioned to what is known as Blended Learning.
Blended Learning Days are scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday until May 21. There is no school Mondays and Fridays.
Blended Learning is instruction using videos, discussion boards, phone calls, video conferencing, and more. Textbooks are not required, which makes the need for Wi-Fi that much more crucial.
More information can be found by calling your student’s school and leaving a message with the student’s name, teacher, and a number to call back. Calls are expected to be returned within 24 hours.
Students in kindergarten through second grade are using SeeSaw, and third through 12th grade is using Canvas.
Announcements are posted to a teacher’s page by 8 a.m. Mondays so tasks are known for the week ahead.
Those who need assistance should email elearning@decaturco.k12.in.us.
