Editor’s note: Following the unique nature of the 2019/2020 school year, the Daily News is highlighting the valedictorians and salutatorians from each of the three high schools in Decatur County.
Student’s name: Ashley Morford
High school attended: North Decatur
Student was the valedictorian at NDHS.
Student’s age: 18
Parents names: Scott and LaRonda Morford
Students final GPA: 4.27
What was your reaction to learning you were your class valedictorian: I was very honored to be able to represent such an outstanding class.
What do you credit for your academic success: I think I owe a lot of credit to the NDHS teachers and faculty for always being so supportive and going out of their way to help me out.
Why do you think knowledge is important: Well, knowledge was involved in the creation of light bulbs, and I think light bulbs, among other things, are pretty important. :)
What was your favorite subject throughout high school and why: I really liked Art History and English. Art History because I thought it was very interesting, and English because I love to read and write.
Who was your favorite teacher and why: I would have to say my Pre-Cal/Trigonometry teacher, Mr. Espinda, because he always managed to keep class fun and upbeat while also making sure we understood the material.
What advice do you have for current and future students: Make sure to keep your head up when you’re running so that you don’t hit a pole, and talk to your teachers if you’re struggling.
What are your plans for the future: I plan to attend IU to study Psychology & International Studies.
