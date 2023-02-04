GREENSBURG – Morning Breeze, 950 N. Lakeview Drive, has announced a Valentine's fundraiser to help financially support a local charity.
Morning Breeze is selling one dozen iced, heart-shaped sugar cookies for $15.
All money raised is going to this year's "Dancing With The Stars" fundraiser. Proceeds from that event will then be donated to the local Meals on Wheels program.
Morning Breeze’s Mary Davis is representing her employer at Dancing With The Stars, which will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 23, at Community Church on Vandalia Road in Greensburg.
The cookies will be delivered on February 14, Valentine’s Day, or may be picked up that day at Morning Breeze.
Those persons interested in placing an order for cookies are asked to call Mary at 812-662-7778.
— Information provided
