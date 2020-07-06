GREENSBURG - Employees at Morning Breeze Retirement Community and Healthcare Center have renewed their commitment to #kickCOVID.
This company-wide pledge commits to safe practices in order to protect co-workers and residents. Employees are invited to voluntarily take a “Kick COVID Commitment Pledge” as a reminder for staff to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19, both on and off-duty.
“As senior living communities begin to open up, we are recommitting to protecting our residents,” said Angie Sutton, Vice President of Operations. “We know that summer activities like holiday gatherings, cookouts and vacations can present additional risk of exposure.”
A recent signing day was held, complete with “I pledge to #kickCOVID” stickers, food and other festivities as part of their social distanced celebrations.
“We’re over 100 days into this battle against COVID-19 and it is time to find some renewed energy and a renewed commitment to doing all the things it takes to protect our coworkers and our residents from COVID-19,” said President and CEO, Tom Watts.
The Kick COVID Commitment Pledge focuses on hygiene, social distancing and surveillance:
· I will wash my hands to save lives.
· I will cover my coughs and sneezes.
· I will avoid touching my hands, face and mouth with unwashed hands.
· I will socially distance by staying 6 feet apart from others.
· I will limit my exposure to crowds and stay in groups under 10.
· I will wear a mask outside of work.
· I will complete my daily screening and answer all questions honestly.
· If I feel sick I will inform my supervisor and stay home from work.
· I will ask to be tested if I feel I have been exposed outside of work.
· I will remind my coworkers of the pledge.
· I will show care and compassion to all.
· I will be the first line of defense in protecting my residents. It is up to me to help keep them safe.
“I want to thank our team for their hard work and tireless efforts in keeping our residents safe,” said Executive Vice President and COO, Marc Hurst. “I also want to encourage our families and communities to join us in this pledge to kick COVID.”
