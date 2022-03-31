BATESVILLE - John Moton, Ripley County Republican Party Chairman and Regional Director for the Office of U.S. Senator Mike Braun, has announced his candidacy to represent Hoosiers as State Representative for Indiana House District 55, which includes all of Fayette, Franklin and Union Counties and portions of Decatur, Ripley and Rush counties.
Moton is a lifelong conservative Republican and longtime resident of Batesville and Ripley County. If elected, he vows to champion conservative principles and policies.
“Our district needs a clear voice in the Statehouse that reflects our common sense conservative values and honors the heritage of our communities and I’m ready to serve, day one,” Moton said.
Moton was brought up on the family farm in St. Maurice and spent his formative years in Batesville. A graduate of Batesville High School and Wabash College, he believes those experiences shaped him and established his understanding of freedom and natural rights.
“Our rights come from God, not from government. I believe that the government’s primary role is to protect the freedom and opportunity granted by our Creator and guaranteed to us by the United States and Indiana Constitutions,” Moton said.
Moton’s conservative values include a desire to promote freedom, limit the size and scope of government, reduce taxes, support law enforcement, protect the 2nd Amendment and defend the right to life. He is an advocate for an "America First" economy that advances the interests of business, agriculture and energy.
“Cultivating a climate for good jobs, right here in rural Indiana, is crucial to our long-term success. Getting government out of the way will unleash a spirit of liberty and self-reliance that allows individuals to reach their God-given potential and realize their American Dream,” Moton said.
Additionally, Moton will promote parents’ freedom to choose the best educational opportunities for their children, as well as ensure that parents have the right tools to express their voice regarding school curriculum.
“Parents should have the ability to choose where they send their children to school and having a say in their curriculum. And, that curriculum should teach them to think, prepare for careers or college and support good citizenship that values all people for their character and merits,” Moton said.
Moton believes Hoosiers’ natural rights must be respected as citizens of our free republic.
“I will stand against mandates and policies that infringe on our resident’s rights and their children, their ability to operate their businesses or coerce individuals into making decisions outside their best interest,” he said.
Moton also said he will utilize his experiences as a Congressional staffer, Statehouse legislative assistant and utilize his extensive local relationships and policy know-how to be the best advocate for our district and our shared conservative values.
In addition to his work for Senator Braun, the Ripley County Republican Central Committee and lending a hand on the farm, Moton is active in other areas of community and religious life.
He is a devout Lutheran and is also a member of the National Rifle Association, Batesville Athletic Boosters and the National Association of Wabash Men.
Previously, Moton served on the district staff of former U.S. Representative Luke Messer and as a Legislative Assistant for the Republican Caucus of the Indiana House of Representatives.
