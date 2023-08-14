CARTHAGE – A Rush County man died as a result of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident Sunday morning.
According to information provided by the Indiana State Police – Pendleton District, at around 11:30 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatch reported a serious crash involving a motorcycle near CR 700 N. and 700 W.
When Master Trooper Eric Downey arrived on the scene, he found a man who was unconscious and unresponsive in the drainage ditch east of CR 700 W.
Preliminary investigation determined the man was northbound on CR 700 W. and failed to navigate a curve in the roadway. The motorcycle and driver ran off the road and into the drainage ditch.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and no other injuries.
The motorcyclist was identified by the Rush County Coroner’s Office as Steven William Hockmuth, 50, of Rushville.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Carthage Fire Department, Raleigh EMS, and Davis Towing.
