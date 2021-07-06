DECATUR COUNTY - An Alexandria woman died as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident over the holiday weekend.
According to a release from the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 9:54 a.m. Friday, July 3, the Decatur County Communications Center received a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Ind. 3 near CR 800 W.
Deputies Robert Goodfellow and Patrick Richards along with Westport Town Marshal Joe Talkington responded.
When deputies arrived, members of the Westport Volunteer Fire Department were already on the scene providing emergency medical attention to Stephanie Freeman, 60, of Alexandria, who was unconscious.
Witnesses advised Freeman was southbound on Ind. 3 when her motorcycle left the roadway and slid into a ditch while negotiating a curve.
Freeman was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where she later died.
At the time of the accident, Freeman was wearing a helmet.
No one else was injured in the accident and the incident remains under investigation.
Responding agencies in addition to those already mentioned included Decatur County EMS, Greensburg Fire Department, Stat Flight and TDS Wrecker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.