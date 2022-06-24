RIPLEY COUNTY - A two-vehicle crash on Ind. 129 near Versailles claimed the life of a Ripley County motorcyclist Thursday afternoon.
The initial investigation by Troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that shortly before 5 p.m. a 2007 Kenworth pulling a trailer, driven by Wayne K. Schmidt, 54, Sunman, was southbound on Ind. 129 near Benham Road in Ripley County.
Schmidt's vehicle slowed to turn left into a private driveway. A second vehicle, traveling behind Schmidt's vehicle, slowed to turn right.
A 2017 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Devon A. Lewis, 18, Canaan, was southbound on Ind. 129 behind the second vehicle.
As Schmidt's vehicle began to make the turn, Lewis pulled out to pass both vehicles on the left side.
Lewis's motorcycle struck the driver's side of Schmidt's vehicle while it was in the process of turning.
Lewis was ejected from the motorcycle.
He was transported from the scene to Margaret Mary Community Health for treatment.
Lewis was soon pronounced deceased due to injuries sustained in the crash. Schmidt was not injured.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash although toxicology results are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were assisted by the Indiana State Police-Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Ripley County Sheriff's Department, Ripley County EMS, Versailles Fire Department, Ripley County Coroner's Office, and Affordable Todd's Wrecker Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.