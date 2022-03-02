RIPLEY COUNTY - At approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, the Indiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash near Milan that resulted in a motorcyclist being critically injured.
The initial investigation by Troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that a 2021 Kawasaki driven by Noah Haessig, 20, Sunman, was northbound on Ind. 101 near Spades Road.
A 2019 Toyota pickup truck driven by Keith Wuellner, 67, Milan, pulled onto Ind. 101 from a private driveway into the path of Haessig's motorcycle.
Haessig was unable to avoid Wuellner's vehicle. Haessig and the motorcycle collided with Wuellner's vehicle and Haessig was thrown from the motorcycle. He was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
It is believed that Haessig was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, although toxicology tests are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff's Department, Milan Police Department, Milan Fire Department, Ripley County EMS, and Stat Flight Medical Helicopter.
