SEYMOUR - Shortly before midnight Wednesday, Oct. 30, the Indiana State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-65 southbound near Seymour.
The driver of the vehicle was experiencing a medical issue.
He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
The investigation by Trooper Stephen Stoneking indicated that Robert O. Bell, 53, Radcliff, Kentucky, was operating a 2005 Freightliner semi pulling a trailer on I-65 near the 45 mile marker in Jackson County. The vehicle left the west side of I-65 before coming to stop just off the roadway. Troopers and other first responders arrived and began administering CPR to Bell, who was unresponsive in the vehicle.
Bell was transported by EMS to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour where he was pronounced deceased.
Investigators learned that Bell was on the phone with someone just prior to the crash and indicated he was suffering from a medical emergency.
Evidence from the scene indicated that the crash itself did not appear to be the cause of Bell's death. The vehicle sustained minor damage and no other vehicles were involved. The semi was being operated by FedEx Ground.
The investigation is ongoing.
Trooper Stoneking was assisted by Troopers David Owsley, Michael Thiron, and Matt Holley.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Jackson County EMS, Jackson County Coroner's Office, and 31 Wrecker also assisted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.