GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Election Board is considering a plan to do away with precinct-based election poll sites and replace them with vote centers.
A public hearing to present the finalized plan is scheduled for 6 p.m. September 28 at the Greensburg Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue. Voters will then have 30 days after the meeting to file a comment regarding the plan with the Decatur County Clerk; the last day to file a comment, pro or con, is October 28.
The Plan
According to information made available by Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts, in compliance with IC 3-11-18.1-4, the Decatur County Election Board proposes to adopt a plan for the establishment of vote centers in Decatur County to provide more convenient, efficient and cost-effective voting access and procedures for all Decatur County voters.
In recent years there have been 18 precinct-based voting locations; the proposed plan would reduce that number to 11.
The following are suggested vote center locations to be opened from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day. Vote center sites would then be reviewed and amended prior to each election cycle.
1. First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg
2. Knights of Street John, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg
3. Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road., Greensburg
4. Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster Street, Street Paul
5. Clay Township Fire Dept., 8433 W. CR 100 S., Greensburg
6. Clarksburg Fire Dept., 6645 N. CR 700 E., Rushville
7. Letts Fire Dept., 4474 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg
8. Millhousen Fire Dept., 7935 S. CR 250 E., Greensburg
9. New Point Community Building., 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg
10. Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Greensburg
11. Greensburg Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg
In addition, the plan calls for the following suggested satellite vote center locations to be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. one on each of the two Saturdays prior to the election.
1. New Point Community Building, 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg
2. Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Greensburg
Absentee voting would be in the Clerk’s Office 28 days prior to the election, including two of the Saturdays prior.
Voters from every precinct could vote at any location or satellite vote center location.
Every ballot style for each precinct in Decatur County would be available at each vote center and each satellite vote center (depending on the election, the number of ballot styles varies greatly; therefore, the plan does not attempt to provide a specific number of ballot styles).
Each vote center would be equipped with provisional ballots for each precinct if the need would arise.
Each vote center and early vote center would be connected to all other vote centers or early vote centers as well as to the County Election Board via electronic poll books connected via secured personal MiFi units with at least two electronic poll book terminals available at each location.
Each location, depending on the election, would also have at least one inspector, two clerks and two judges of the opposite parties.
Voting Equipment
In keeping with the proposed plan, Decatur County will use Microvote Infinity machines. Because the Microvote Infinity are Direct Recording Electronic (DRE) voting system, the requirement in Indiana Code 3-11-18.1-14 that requires ballots to be kept separately by precinct is easily met, according to the information provided by Roberts.
Just as in traditional elections, at the end of the Election Day, votes would still be tallied and reported by precinct.
Before each election a public test would be performed no later than the start of absentee early voting to ensure all the voting panels are working as expected for absentee and Election Day voting. The equipment would then sealed and transported as required under state law.
Decatur County would be using KNOWINK innovative election solutions for its electronic poll book.
The electronic poll book would be securely connected to every vote center and the County Election Board at the Decatur County Courthouse on Election Day. It would securely connect every in-person absentee voting site and satellite voting center and meets all standards set out by Indiana Law under IC 3-11-8-10.3.
More Information
Copies of the proposed vote center plan are available at the Decatur County Clerk's office, which is located in the Decatur County Courthouse.
The count clerk's office may be contacted at (812) 663-8223 or clerk@decaturcounty.in.gov.
