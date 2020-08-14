RUSHVILLE — Looking for a place for a youngster’s birthday party, a fundraiser or just a place to enjoy your favorite movie? The Heart of Rushville has the answer with movie night sponsorship.
Organizations or individuals can sponsor a movie night at The Princess Theatre in Rushville for only $100. Movies, subject to availability, can be chosen by the group or individual.
With the sponsorship, the Heart of Rushville provides publicity on the poster for the event and through social media and print media. Organizations can also use the back of the movie ticket for advertising or coupons. Display tables can be set up to sell items or advertise. Slides are also available for advertising during the pre-show.
Seating is limited to 87 people to meet the guidelines outlined by Governor Holcomb.
“We are scheduling for all time slots and any days of the week,” Joe Rathz with the Heart of Rushville said. “The concessions are open including popcorn, soda and candy.”
Proceeds from each movie night go to Christmas on Main for season and year-round lighting projects.
There are many ways to benefit from this great deal from the Heart of Rushville.
“We had a gentleman sponsor American Graffiti because it is his favorite movie.
The Mustard Seed is sponsoring Steel Magnolias this weekend and is offering a special shopping event before the movie for ticket holders,” Rathz said. “Another sponsor bought 30 tickets to give out to clients and employees as a reward. There are lots of great ways to activate the sponsorship.”
For more information or to sponsor a movie night, contact Rathz at joerathz@yahoo.com or (317) 519-9043.
