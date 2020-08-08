RIPLEY COUNTY – At approximately 10:24 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 4), Ripley County communications received a 911 call reporting an accident involving a lawn mower. First responders and law enforcement responded to CR 225 E. just north of CR 350 N.
Upon arrival, Delaware fireman John Brison located a John Deere zero turn mower upside down in a deep, water-filled ditch.
Brison soon located Thomas Beatley, 63, Milan, trapped under the overturned mower.
Brison and law enforcement were able to turn the mower over. A Ripley County medic who was on scene was able to pull Beatley out from under the mower and was assisted getting Beatley out of the water by Osgood Police.
Beatley was pronounced deceased at the scene by the medic.
The initial investigation showed Beatley was operating a 737 John Deere zero turn mower and drove the mower alongside the roadway over a large culvert running under the roadway. The area over the culvert pipe was on an incline and for unknown reasons the mower slid to the left going over the embankment, flipping upside down and pinning Beatley under the mower.
Family and friends had been searching for Beatley for about an hour before they located the mower in the ditch. A neighbor told officers she last heard the mower running right before dark.
The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident and was assisted by Delaware Fire and First Responders, Ripley County Medic 10, Osgood Police and Rescue 30.
Information provided by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office
