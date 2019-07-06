GREENSBURG – On Saturday, Greensburg residents have the opportunity to give back to help out a local family.
Beginning at 10 a.m. at RebekahPark, Jaylynn’s Leukemia Benefit 2019 will be held.
Jaylynn Mozingo, 9, is fighting leukemia, cerebral palsy, Drevet Syndrome, Clostridium Difficile and a bacterial blood infection.
She is the daughter of Michael and Paige Mozingo.
The event will feature a multi-vehicle show.
There are currently three categories to participate in: Best Car, Best Truck and Best Bike. The entry fee for each category is $20 and includes a meal. Registration opens at 9 a.m.
All monies raised will go toward Jaylynn’s care and expenses.
There are four classes for the vehicle show including cars and trucks from years 1969 and before, years 1970 to 1985 and from 1986 to 2019. The other category is for motorcycles and ATVs.
Winners from the yearly categories will receive a trophy.
The day will also include a bake sale, raffles and bingo. Monies from those activities also go toward Jaylynn’s care and expenses.
Plans also include an onsite blood drive, and The Dusty Road Band is performing a live concert at the event.
Jaylynn’s grandmother, Alberta, asked the community to come out to help support Jaylynn’s fight.
“We just want everyone to know that we hope everyone can come out,” Mozingo said. “Jaylynn has been very sick and she definitely needs this community. This community has always been great to her. We are hoping for a great, big turnout.”
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
