GREENSBURG - At approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a Level 1 Felony warrant on Tony Shreve, 46, of Decatur County.
According to a news release provided by the DCSD, the warrant stemmed from an incident that took place Monday night involving allegations of attempted murder and battery on another individual.
Deputies made visual contact with Shreve, who fled the scene in a black Ford truck and led units on a 20-minute pursuit that spanned two counties.
During the pursuit, the suspect entered numerous fields and caused property damage in both Shelby
County and Decatur County.
The suspect ultimately crashed his vehicle into a creek bed near Vandalia Road and CR 625 E in Shelby County and proceeded to lead units on a foot pursuit through a field.
Officers managed to apprehend the suspect and ultimately transported him to the Decatur County Detention Center where he will be held until his judicial hearing.
The incident remains under investigation, and all parties are innocent until proven guilty.
Agencies responding included Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur County Communications Center, Greensburg Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Tim’s Wrecker, and TDS Wrecker.
