Multiple agencies respond to early morning house fire

LETTS – Emergency personnel responded to a house fire early Friday morning on S. CR 220 SW.
According to information provided by the Letts Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD), Decatur County Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:19 a.m. Friday with reports of a house fire.
In addition to the Letts department, the Greensburg Fire Department and Decatur County EMS were initially dispatched. Mutual aid was eventually requested from the Westport Fire Department and the Millhousen Fire Department.
“When the first apparatus arrived, they found a house 95 percent involved in fire and a pick-up 100 percent involved,” the LVFD said in a statement to the Daily News. “Defensive operations began and the fire was marked under control at 2:17 [a.m.]. Units remained on scene until 5:42 [a.m.].”
The cause of the house fire remains under investigation.
There were no reported injuries as of press time Friday.
“The house was a total loss, but luckily no one was home,” LVFD Chief Matthew Morrow said.
Morrow also lauded the other departments involved in responding to the fire.
“Since the call came in around 1:19 a.m., many volunteers came in on a work night and helped respond to this fire,” Morrow said.
