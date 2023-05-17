GREENSBURG — City officials met Saturday to commemorate the first few shovels of earth to be turned in the construction of the new municipal complex on N. Broadway Street.
To be built in two 10-acre parcel lots adjacent to K.B. Foods, the complex will be home to the new Greensburg Street Department (scheduled for completion in late 2023) and the new Fire Station 1 (later in 2024.)
“Today’s launch marks the start of the largest investment the city’s ever made, at a little over $20 million,” Mayor Josh Marsh said during his opening remarks. “They’re built for the future, but they’re really built for what’s needed.”
After reading a list of the various city personnel participating in the morning’s presentation, Marsh handed the microphone to Greensburg City Council and Board of Works member Jamie Cain.
After Cain spoke, Fire Chief Nate Stoermer, Street Commissioner Mark Klosterkemper, Veridus representative John Bryant, Architect of Record from DLZ Stephen Kramkowski, General Contractor from Meyer Najem Don Lawson, Runnebohm Construction Contractor for the Fire Department Dan Lawson and Runnebohm General Contractor for the Street Department Chris King all offered their approval of the project and expressed gratitude to the various parties involved.
The Daily News reported on the project in late 2022, when the $20 million project was first introduced to community leaders.
The new street department facility will provide the department larger parking areas and a larger equipment lock-up space, features not available at the current Railroad Street location.
Also included in the design are interior areas for the employees including a conference room and space devoted specifically to employee lunch amenities.
The new facility will also provide ample toileting features for more employees: the existing facility has one toilet for 14 employees.
The existing firehouse is 9,451 square feet; the proposed two story firehouse will be approximately 21,000 square feet.
The first floor of the new facility will house public restrooms, a conference room, a large central meeting/training room, a fitness room and a radio room flanked by administrative offices, with four drive-thru fire truck bays.
The second floor will house firefighter living quarters, 11 private sleeping rooms with shared restrooms, an open concept Day Room, a kitchen and a personal locker storage area.
The new facility will also include appropriate areas for the proper cleaning and storage of turnout gear after runs, protecting employees from cancerous agents, and individual sleeping quarters for all on-shift fire fighting personnel. The new building will also provide separate toilet facilities for men and women.
“For the city of Greensburg, this really means a 50 year investment in the facilities that service us every day, with trash to make sure we have a place our employees can have a warm place to eat and for our firemen who are on stand-by 24, 7, 365 to have a space for them to live in, train in and work as a team. What’s we’re really doing here is improving and investing in team mates,” Marsh concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.