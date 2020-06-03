BATESVILLE — Olive Cerniglia, 16, was inspired by those working the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Doctors and nurses are heroes at this time, but we can’t forget about teachers, EMTs and even police officers,” says the daughter of Marc and Kristina Cerniglia, Batesville, who has an older brother, Joseph, a 2020 Batesville High School graduate, and “a loving grandma, Ruth Monaco.”
The young lady, who will be a senior at BHS next year, created two murals honoring front line workers of the COVID-19 crisis. They were unveiled in downtown Batesville May 27. They are located on the side of The Simons Co. building, 25 E. George St., and on a structure owned by local teacher and realtor Aaron Garrett at 215 N. Walnut St. The displays have the inscription “In This Together” and show health care, public safety, manufacturing, logistics and education workers.
The installation was made possible by generous community members and businesses who donated to a fundraiser. Rowland Graphics produced and installed both murals and donated the time and material for the project. The murals are designed on outdoor wall vinyl and will be displayed through the summer and fall.
“I reached out to Olive and her parents and expressed interest in creating a design honoring these workers and she ran with the vision,” said Jimmy Rowland, Rowland Graphics owner. “Olive’s art is just another way to show that we are all in this together and it’s incredible how the community supported this endeavor.”
Cerniglia adds, “Jimmy Rowland had the idea of incorporating all the different people, but I decided to use a certain technique in Photoshop to simplify all the people.”
“I personally know many people on the front lines of the pandemic, and having the chance to see my work that recognizes them go up brings me a lot of joy .... I would say thank you for everything that you do and for protecting me and all my loved ones.”
In her freetime, the teen says, “I do a lot of art, and I workout a fair amount of time .... As regulations are starting to ease up, I am hanging out with my friends more often.”
“I’ve played soccer at Batesville for three years, and I play goalie. I also play lacrosse, and I’ve been trying to promote myself painting custom murals for people!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.