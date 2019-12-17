GREENSBURG — In October, the Greensburg Police Department reported the arrest of Adam Naderman, 37, in connection with an ongoing murder investigation.
The murder investigation reportedly began the evening of Oct. 17, though little else about the matter has been made available by investigators.
When the arrest was made public, the GPD stated no other details could be released because it was an ongoing investigation. The police also said the public was never in any immediate danger.
GPD Chief Brendan Bridges told the Daily News Tuesday that more information in regards to the case is expected to be released in the near future.
“An arrest was made for a preliminary charge,” Bridges said. “Detectives are still looking into certain things and evidence.”
Bridges said GPD Detective Mike McNealy is in charge of the case.
According to court documents, a pretrial conference was set for Tuesday morning with another set for Feb. 17.
Records also show a jury trial is currently scheduled for March 25.
This is a developing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
