GREENSBURG - A man charged in connection with a murder investigation that dates back to October 2019 is asking Judge Matthew Bailey to approve a change of plea agreement filed Wednesday, January 19.
The Daily News initially reported on October 21, 2019, that Adam J. Naderman, now 39, had been arrested in conjunction with an ongoing murder investigation. No additional details were made available at that time.
A follow-up story published December 17, 2019, provided little new information.
It reported that when the arrest was made public, the GPD stated no other details could be released because it was an ongoing investigation. The police also said the public was never in any immediate danger. GPD Chief Brendan Bridges told the Daily News at that time more information in regards to the case was expected to be released in the near future.
“An arrest was made for a preliminary charge,” Bridges said in late 2019. “Detectives are still looking into certain things and evidence.”
However, no additional information about the matter was released.
Wednesday of this week, Naderman and his attorney, Mark E. Jones, along with Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, appeared at a change of plea hearing in which Naderman asked to withdraw his original plea of not guilty to one count of murder, a felony, and enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill.
Specifically, documents presented to the court stated: "The Parties agree that the Court should find that Defendant was Guilty but Mentally Ill at the time of the crime pursuant to Indiana code 35-36-2-3(4) and that Defendant should be sentenced accordingly, pursuant to Indiana code 35-36-2-5."
The conditional plea agreement further states: "The Parties further agree that pursuant to Indiana code 35-36-2-5(b), Defendant has undergone evaluation by licensed physicians before entering into this agreement" and goes on to state that in keeping with this agreement Naderman shall be sentenced to 45 years, all to be executed at a Department of Correction facility. Further, that the court shall impose such costs and assessments required by law and may impose such fines, assessments or other penalties allowed by law.
The court has taken this conditional agreement under advisement.
The matter is scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 2:30 p.m. February 21, 2022.
If the agreement is not approved, the original criminal charge(s) will proceed to trial.
Information regarding the plea change request wasn't discovered until late in the day Friday, preventing the Daily News from looking deeper into details regarding the murder involved. Watch for a follow-up next week.
