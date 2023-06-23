GREENSBURG – The Historical Society of Decatur County has two new displays opening on July 4.

Clothing from the early 20th century will be displayed in the two parlors.

In the gallery visitors will find a display of memorabilia from the various high schools of Decatur County.

Stop in after the 4th of July Parade to check out the displays!

The museum will be open after the parade until 12:30 p.m. on July 4.

Regular museum hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 4 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.

The Historical Society of Decatur County Museum is located at 222 N. Franklin Street.

