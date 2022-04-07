BATESVILLE - The Batesville Area Arts Council and those involved with the upcoming performance of Shrek the Musical recently hosted a musical audition workshop for interested citizens at Batesville Christian Church.
There are about 50 roles available as well as several additional categories of backstage help needed.
Auditions are scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Batesville Christian Church.
At the event, speaker John Basler walked the crowd through what to expect if they had never auditioned, how auditions would work and how to complete their audition forms.
Basler was one of three leaders who performed an example audition on-stage.
Producer Leacarol Bennett played segments of another Shrek the Musical performance through a projector so the crowd could gather some idea of what to expect.
Musical Director Bill Rethlake handed out an example of a vocal audition worksheet complete with an easy list of singing audition songs including Eight Days a Week and Yesterday by The Beatles.
Candidates should come with a prepared song along with the musical accompaniment (on a cellphone or CD).
Organizers request that the song not be from Shrek the Musical.
Multiple people will be scheduled for each audition slot.
Following auditions, rehearsals will take place three nights a week in May and four nights a week in June. A list of practice conflict dates should be provided at the audition.
Call Leacarol Bennett with any questions or for an audition date and time at 812-525-4851.
