GREENSBURG – Here in the heart of Southeastern Indiana, despite a common misconception, there is much for adults to do on a Friday or Saturday night. Whether it be dining out or just going out for a drink to listen to local talent, Decatur County has something for just about anyone.
For concerts, High Point Events and the amphitheater at Rebekah Park are serving up musical acts from just about every genre this summer. Local watering holes Bryant’s Bar and Grill, The Beach, The Taap, St. Paul Tavern and Tree City Brew Co. all feature live music. And Eagles Aerie 927 on E. Main Street in Greensburg features local bands as well.
Needless to say, there are is an unusually large number of musicians in the area, honing their craft for pay and applause.
One such musician, 39-year-old guitarist/vocalist Matt Schuerman, is appearing locally as a soloist as well as working with his band 650 North.
Graduating from Jac-Cen-Del, Schuerman wanted to study audio recording at Indiana University in Bloomington before learning the Jacob’s School of Audio Recording was one of the most competitive in the country. He thought he had a great chance, but did not receive an invitation to study at the highly esteemed school.
Even though he considered attending Ball State for a music teaching career, he didn’t want to change schools, so he changed his degree program to Music Secondary Ed and English and dedicated his time to marketing his band’s album through the newly emergent MySpace social media platform and selling the CD recordings for $10.
A surprise opportunity
Labeling, packaging and shipping the CD’s himself, he noticed that one of the CD’s was going to Brooklyn, New York. That seemed strange to him, so he sent an email to inquire.
After a while, he received surprise word that an agent would be coming to listen to 650 North play a live gig at the now closed Lefty’s Pub in Batesville. Even though the audience attendance was low, the show went well.
Shortly afterward, 650 North was invited to New York City to perform in a showcase attended by label executives in the industry.
Following that, the band received a small contract from “Brooklyn Beat Records.”
Their first show was opening for Guns N’ Roses in Poland.
They accepted, but according to Schuerman, “It was crazy!”
The band was flown to Warsaw and opened the show, but never got to meet Axel Rose.
Guitarist Izzy Stradln, GnR’s lead guitarist, and lead singer Axel Rose both are native to Lafayette. Izzy heard 650 North was opening for them and wanted to meet the boys from Indiana
After playing a few small acoustic performances opening for other artists, the bookings slowed down and eventually stopped completely. And the record company’s plans to trim down 650 North’s first recording into a 5 song nationally released EP never came about.
Learning to play solo
The years went by, 650 North played occasionally, and Schuerman decided to try his hand at solo gigs.
“When I first started performing solo, I was very embarrassed. I couldn’t even be in the same room when someone was listening to a recording of my solo stuff,” he said.
Being shy by nature, he equates his stage persona to a typical ‘90s grunge front man.
Front men of the era like Kurt Cobain were at the least understated in their presentation. They didn’t spend much time relating to their audience while on stage, and Schuerman models himself after greats like Cobain.
“I like that approach. I’ve found a balance between exciting a crowd and what maintains my integrity,” he said.
His tastes are definite, and are reflected in his performances. The artists he most admires all let their music say what they want to say.
“I could never patronize an audience, and that’s why I don’t like country music. I can’t stand music wrapped in a flag or holding a bible,” he said.
He has a very eclectic setlist of songs taken from the ‘80s and ‘90s, along with a few surprises.
He has a unique style combining rhythm with picked melodic lines that give each song he plays a fresh and surprising feel.
“I just want to present my music, be a nice guy, talk a little bit, but it’s about my music when I’m there,” he said.
During the pandemic, he did livestreams from his garage on Friday and Saturday evenings.
“Playing your guitar and singing to an iPhone can teach you a lot about performing solo,” he said. “I called it ‘Chords, Cocktails and Conversation.’”
Schuerman has grown into a formidable talent, but with the passing of tim he has other considerations that are important, and family heads that list.
He works helping a friend do carpentry work, but doesn’t consider it actual labor.
Matt Schuerman simply loves to play.
“It’s very empowering to get up and do something that at one time you were afraid to do,” he said.
Schuerman will be playing his solo act on July 20 for “Hog Rock” in Osgood, at Capone’s in Shelbyville with 650 North on July 22, and solo at the TaaP in Greensburg on Aug. 11.
Look for him on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.