Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Rain likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.