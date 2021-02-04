GREENSBURG — The fourth annual Myla’s Mission 5K for Sturge-Weber Research and Awareness is scheduled for May 15 and will be a virtual walk.
Registration forms will be available starting March 19 and available at www.mylasmissionsws.com, at Tree City Medical Partners and Game Plan Graphics in Greensburg. Registration fee of $25 is due by May 1 and will guarantee a T-shirt. Registration from May 2 until the day of the walk on May 15 will be $30 and does not guarantee a T-shirt. Online registration is $26 and includes a processing fee and $31 after May 2.
Registration for the 5K officially starts at 8 a.m. May 15 with the “walk” starting at 9 a.m. Since it is a virtual walk, participants are encouraged to walk at a convenient time and for a distance of their choosing. Myla’s mother, Molly Speer, told the Daily News, “We want participants to walk a route that’s convenient for them at a time that is convenient as well, and we’re encouraging them to take pictures of themselves walking in their T-shirts and send them to us to show their support for Myla.”
Sturge-Weber Syndrome is a rare malady affecting the development of certain blood vessels supplying blood to the head, causing abnormalities in the brain, skin, and eyes from birth. Its three major features are a red or pink birthmark called a port-wine birthmark, a brain abnormality called a leptomeningeal angioma (cerebral malformations and tumors), and increased pressure in the eye (glaucoma).
These features vary in severity and not all individuals with Sturge-Weber Syndrome have all three.
Most people with Sturge-Weber Syndrome are born with the port-wine birthmark, which is caused by enlargement of small blood vessels near the surface of the skin. Port-wine birthmarks are typically initially flat and can vary in color from pale pink to deep purple. In people with Sturge-Weber Syndrome, the port-wine birthmark is most often on the face – typically on the forehead, temple, or eyelid – and is usually only on one side of the face, but can be on both sides. Over time, the skin within the port-wine birthmark can darken and thicken.
This abnormal formation and growth of blood vessels within the two thin layers of tissue that cover the brain and spinal cord can affect one or both sides of the brain and impair blood flow in the brain, often leading to loss of brain tissue and deposits of calcium in the brain below the affected areas. This loss of blood flow can cause stroke-like episodes, often involving temporary muscle weakness on one side of the body, vision abnormalities, seizures, and migraine headaches, usually beginning at age two years.
The seizures usually involve only one side of the brain, during which the port-wine birthmark may darken and individuals may lose consciousness.
People with Sturge-Weber Syndrome have varying levels of cognitive function, from normal intelligence to intellectual disability. Some individuals have learning disabilities with problems focusing similar to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
In affected individuals (usually only 1 in 20,000 births), glaucoma typically develops either in infancy or early adulthood and can cause vision impairment. In some affected infants, the pressure can become so great that the eyeballs appear enlarged and bulging.
Individuals with Sturge-Weber Syndrome can have tangles of abnormal blood vessels in various parts of the eye, usually developing in the network of blood vessels at the back of the eye, and occurs in about one-third of the victims. This tangle of vessels can cause vision loss and usually occurs on the same side of the head as the port-wine birthmark.
Before being diagnosed with Sturge-Weber at 8 months of age, Myla had a prolonged seizure that lasted 45 minutes. Her parents, Molly and Thomas, took her to Riley Children’s Hospital where they learned that she had calcification on her brain and that one side of her brain was smaller than the other.
While in the hospital for the first time, Myla had 30 to 45 seizures, and it was difficult finding a medication regiment that worked for her.
Myla is in the process of being weaned off most of her medications. Her seizures are still uncontrolled, but work continues there.
Lately, with most of her medications taken away, a slight speech impediment has been noticed, but her mom says she is an active and otherwise normal child who loves to play and laugh – and she loves mermaids.
Myla sees many expensive doctors monthly and so all proceeds from the Myla’s Mission Virtual 5K Walk and Silent Auction go to benefit Myla’s treatments.
Details concerning the event are being finalized now. Go to the Myla’s Mission Facebook page for updates.
