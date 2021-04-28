Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.