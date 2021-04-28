GREENSBURG — The fourth annual Myla’s Mission 5K for Sturge-Weber Research and Awareness is scheduled for May 15 and organizers are excited that it will be a live, in-person event.
Registration forms are available at www.mylasmissionsws.com, at Tree City Medical Partners, and at Game Plan Graphics in Greensburg.
A registration fee of $25 is due by Saturday, May 1 and will guarantee a T-shirt. Registration from May 2 until the day of the walk is $30 and does not guarantee a T-shirt. Online registration is $26 and includes a processing fee and increases to $31 after May 2.
Day-of registration for the 5K starts at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m.
Event organizer Carol Davis said, “We’re excited that this event is going to be a live event, and we’d like to make it bigger than it’s ever been.”
Sturge-Weber Syndrome is a rare malady affecting the development of certain blood vessels supplying blood to the head, causing abnormalities in the brain, skin, and eyes from birth. Its three major features are a red or pink birthmark called a port-wine birthmark, a brain abnormality called a leptomeningeal angioma (cerebral malformations and tumors), and increased pressure in the eye (glaucoma).
These features vary in severity and not all individuals with Sturge-Weber Syndrome have all three.
Most people with Sturge-Weber Syndrome are born with the port-wine birthmark, which is caused by enlargement of small blood vessels near the surface of the skin. Port-wine birthmarks are typically initially flat and can vary in color from pale pink to deep purple. In people with Sturge-Weber Syndrome, the port-wine birthmark is most often on the face – typically on the forehead, temple, or eyelid – and is usually only on one side of the face but can be on both sides. Over time, the skin within the port-wine birthmark can darken and thicken.
This abnormal formation and growth of blood vessels within the two thin layers of tissue that cover the brain and spinal cord can affect one or both sides of the brain and impair blood flow in the brain, often leading to loss of brain tissue and deposits of calcium in the brain below the affected areas. This loss of blood flow can cause stroke-like episodes, often involving temporary muscle weakness on one side of the body, vision abnormalities, seizures, and migraine headaches, usually beginning at age two years.
The seizures usually involve only one side of the brain, during which the port-wine birthmark may darken and individuals may lose consciousness.
People with Sturge-Weber Syndrome have varying levels of cognitive function, from normal intelligence to intellectual disability. Some individuals have learning disabilities with problems focusing similar to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
In affected individuals (usually only 1 in 20,000 births), glaucoma typically develops either in infancy or early adulthood and can cause vision impairment. In some affected infants, the pressure can become so great that the eyeballs appear enlarged and bulging.
Individuals with Sturge-Weber Syndrome can have tangles of abnormal blood vessels in various parts of the eye, usually developing in the network of blood vessels at the back of the eye, and occurs in about one-third of the victims. This tangle of vessels can cause vision loss and usually occurs on the same side of the head as the port-wine birthmark.
Before being diagnosed with Sturge-Weber at 8 months of age, Myla had a prolonged seizure that lasted 45 minutes. Her parents, Molly and Thomas, took her to Riley Children’s Hospital where they learned that she had calcification on her brain and that one side of her brain was smaller than the other.
While in the hospital for the first time, Myla had 30 to 45 seizures, and it was difficult finding a medication regiment that worked for her.
“Right now, Myla is currently on two seizure medication as well as an aspirin as a preventative measure for strokes,” said Myla’s mother, Molly.
Speer also said that Myla has physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy at Developmental Preschool and loves it.
“She loves princesses, Peppa Pig, as well as playing outside and swinging,” said Molly.
Kyla has difficulties running, but she tries to keep up with her peers as much as she can.
“The last couple years she has not really understood much about the 5K,” said Molly. “This year she understands it is ‘Myla’s Mission’ and she understands that it is a walk and is excited that it is coming up.”
All proceeds from the May 15 event will go to the Sturge-Weber Foundation.
Go to the Myla’s Mission Facebook page for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.