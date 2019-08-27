GREENSBURG -- It's been an uphill battle to learn who owned the land near Harris City that has the stone wall all around the property that was constructed during, or before, the Civil War.
Decatur County Recorder Debbie Moore Robbins and Abby Coy Johnson have helped, but see what you think.
Certainly, we have learned what others have thought and may well be the real history. James Stier told of something that sounds like it could be true due to the tremendous emotions the aftermath of the Civil War brought. He said he's always heard that after the Civil War the wall was built to honor Stonewall Jackson.
Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson was the most popular southern general in the Civil War after General Robert E. Lee. He was accidentally shot three times on May 2, 1863, by his own men. His arm was amputated the next day and when pneumonia set in he was soon near death. His last words were, "Let us cross over the river and rest under the shade of the trees."
No one could say for sure how he got the nickname "Stonewall," but one story was that a southern general was having a problem keeping his men standing and shouted, "There's Jackson standing like a stone wall."
There 's no question that there were some Southern sympathizers in Decatur County during the Civil War. Could it be possible that the person who built that fence around his property was a loyal Jackson fan or Andrew Jackson fan?
A few people suggested that the wall was built by slaves, but slavery was outlawed in Indiana in 1820, just as this county was being populated.
After weeks of not hearing from Ben Richardson, who has helped with many columns over the years, he finally got his computer fixed. Ben is from Sandcreek Township and knows a lot about its history. He got caught up on reading my columns during those weeks and wrote: "When I was a kid there were stone fences in many places in the county. Just south of the Center of Population monument is the Miller/Robbins farm. The Robbins (Charlotte Robbins husband's family) being the son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Miller who are probably the ones who built or had built the stone fence all around the farm. Mr. Miller gave a talk at the dedication of the monument in 1890.
Here's what I found about H. C. Miller, who lived in Sandcreek Township, in the very old Biographical Compendium of Decatur County:
"With his own hands he built a stone fence in front of the house and extending along his land nearby, half a mile ... and at a point distant from the house is another stretch of stone fence bounding the place for thirty rods." H.C. Miller was "a Jacksonian Democratic stripe." What do you think? Did Miller build it?
I wonder if one of the reasons for the stone fence, wrote Ben, was that there were so many rocks where the farmers were trying to order the ground. Building a fence with them would serve two purposes - keeping the cattle and hogs in and getting the rocks out of the field and to mark the property lines.
Royce McCullough moved from Westport to the Harris City area in the late '60s (I think). He told me that he asked a local man of almost 90 about the fence. The man said it was already a very old fence when he was a boy. Now, if the man was about 90 and was a boy of, say 10, that would make the fence old even in 1880.
Some weeks ago, these columns were about the baseball team of the 1940s and 1950s. Debbie Greiwe sent a very welcome letter enclosing a short story by her father, Maurice Nieman, and photo of her grandpa, John Nieman, of New Point in his baseball uniform in 1919. Yes, there were teams of baseball here and in Ripley County in the era of World War I.
I'm looking to see more about that group of baseball players, but in the meantime, wouldn't it be exciting if someone could find something about the Harris City stone wall in their grandparent's or great-grandparent's scrapbook?
One more story about the Harris City Quarry (I want to share more about the quarry and Harris himself), Bruce Vanderbur told me that New Point Stone now owns it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.