GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Decatur County Public Library is always a great place to find amusement. Whether it be a good book to snuggle with on a snowy Indiana afternoon or an evening watching family movies with the kids, the local library has what’s needed.
Tuesday, February 14,, their offerings include, of all things, an evening testing local folks knowledge of music
“Name that Tune” at the library has found a surprise following to match its founder, librarian Stephanie Baker, a recent transplant to the area.
“For several years, I taught many students in Evansville clarinet, piano and saxophone. That was my identity there, as well as being the local cat lady,” she said, laughing.
Baker also accompanied her students as they participated in Solo and Ensemble competition.
“Some of them I started in 6th grade, and getting to see them graduate is a wonderful feeling,” she said.
With a degree in Music Education, she taught in public schools for a few years, but it just wasn’t where she really needed to be. So she began teaching in her home. Starting off with four students and growing that to 50, Baker was a very busy teacher. And she’d found her niche.
“It’s about that single moment,” she said when asked about why she enjoys teaching. “It’s that single moment when, after working with them on a rhythm for two months – two months of both of us pulling out out hair, them crying after a lesson because they just can’t get it – and then that next lesson when they say ‘Oh, I get it now!’ Watching that light go on in their heads, that’s the joy of teaching for me.”
Baker began her work at the library in March 2022, right after the pandemic. She remembers asking Adult Services Manager Lori Durbin why there wasn’t a musical program on the library’s calendar of events. Durbin responded with, “What would you like to do?” And the Greensburg Decatur County Library’s’ “Name that Tune” programming was born.
Baker has given the whole concept a different look and feel compared to the old TV show. She provides each player with paper, and after she plays an intro or a chorus of a song the players write down their answers.
After the music round is done, whoever comes up with the most correct answers wins.
The theme of “Name that Tune” on Tuesday is Romance Songs.
Valentine’s Day pizza and soft drinks will be provided, and the event is free for all.
“We start at 6, but sometimes we are having so much fun we forget the time. Sometimes we end at 7:30,” said Baker.
Name that Tune takes place in the library’s large conference room. A small prize package goes to the winners.
Check for the monthly theme at www.greensburglibrary.org/library-services/events
To contact Baker about piano lessons, send an email to sm233@evansville.edu.
