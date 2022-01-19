Nan Polk of rural New Castle has signaled her intent to represent the people of Henry County, Rush County and portions of Shelby and Hancock Counties as the Representative for Indiana’s House District 54.
A lifelong resident of Henry County, Nan and her husband Doug reside on their 350-acre farm near New Castle. Doug’s family has been farming in Henry County for four generations. The couple has two children and four grandchildren.
A graduate of New Castle High School, Polk went on to study at Butler University earning a Baccalaureate degree in Science and at Ball State University receiving a Master’s degree in Education.
An accomplished classroom teacher, Polk taught Biology and Chemistry for two years at Rushville Consolidated High School before joining the faculty of New Castle High School where she taught science of all levels for 30 years throughout the curriculum including courses within the Advanced Placement Curriculum.
Like so many teachers, Polk has a servant’s heart. At her retirement, she followed her heart and volunteered to work in the school’s CRADLES program, which provided childcare and parenting to teen parents. Here she taught parenting class and worked with teen parents until a lack of funding caused CRADLES to close.
This experience deeply impressed upon Polk the impact that drug addiction, mental health issues, the foster care system and the vital role of early childhood care and family support services have upon the potential success of families and a healthy community.
It was this realization that ignited within Polk the desire to help create and nurture early childhood and preschool opportunities for Henry County children and their parents and address the loss of human potential due to drug addiction and lack of quality healthcare.
Soon enough Polk’s friends and neighbors urged her to seek a position on the New Castle Community School Board. Polk serves as liaison for the Board to the General Assembly advocating at the state house for public education, preschool funding and early childhood education.
Feel free to join Polk for her official campaign launch from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2022, at the Art Association of Henry County, 218 S. 15th Street, New Castle, IN 47362.
-Information provided.
