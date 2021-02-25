NAPOLEON – Locally owned Napoleon State Bank has partnered with online financial teaching resource “Banzai” to give Decatur and Ripley County students a “leg-up” with their finances. Paying for nearly 2000 local students free use of the award winning online program and content library Napoleon Bank is stepping out again to make positive impact on the communities it serves.
By going to www.napoleonsb.learnbanzai.com, local students can practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device.
By using real-life scenarios to demonstrate the power of good financial planning, the app is divided into three age groups, specially detailing age appropriate financial concepts and money management for kids from 8 years of age (running a lemondae stand) well into their young adult hood (buying your first home).
Media Representative for Napoleon Bank Lizzie Fitts said, “At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, we hope these resources will make a huge impact on users.”
Using the Banzai online courses, students are able to try out managing a budget, saving for a goal, or dealing with the unexpected financial pitfalls of life, while teachers are able to easily monitor and grade the student progress remotely. Included with use of the application are articles, calculators, and personalizable coaching sessions that explain everything from the basics of filing your taxes to how health insurance works.
Napoleon Bank has an interesting history with local roots. They adopted their charter in 1903 for a single bank at the corner of Madison and Main Streets in Napoleon. Matching the need of a growing customer base, they opened their second branch in Holton Indiana in 1962.
In 1978, they grew out of their original location and opened a new building on the opposite corner from the original, opening two drive-thru lanes, with a flagpole, a bronze name plate and an entire second floor for corporate offices.
In 1996, the board of directors opened a new location in Holton as a full-service bank equipped with an ATM, two drive-thru lanes, and 24 hour night depository.
In March of 2000, an Osgood branch opened with with an ATM, two drive-thru lanes, and a night depository.
In 2006, the flagship location in Napoleon was remodeled to include an additional 3200 square feet, with six new offices, a work room, loan vault, a conference room and a board room. The renovation included a new drive-up ATM and 24 hour night depository.
Hoping to providing service to the new and upcoming customers working at Honda, the bank broke ground at its fourth banking location in Greensburg.
In August of 2017, the bank announced plans to build new branch on Lincoln Street in Greensburg. In 2018 the bank announced plans to open a new branch in Westport, with both locations opening their doors in 2019.
The bank has over $350,349,118.95 in assets as of December 31, 2020, and employs seventy-two full-time employees and fourteen part-time employees.
“Thanks to The Napoleon State Bank, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai, said. “We wouldn’t be able to provide these tools without their support.”
Teachers interested in using Banzai can visit napoleonsb.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.