NAPOLEON – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Napoleon State Bank has issued a press release that state their focus is on the health and safety of their employees, customers and communities.
The release states that in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, a decision has been made to temporarily close their bank lobbies at all locations effective Friday, March 20.
Drive-thru service at all locations will remain open, staff will still be available by telephone, ATM services (including 32,000 ATMs nationwide through the MoneyPass network) are available, and night deposit boxes will be serviced.
Access to the bank lobbies will be by appointment only.
Call your local branch with any questions you may have for any additional services.
The bank is also encouraging its customers to utilize the resources and tools it offers such as online banking. Once enrolled, customers may also use the bank's mobile app (NSBmobile available on Apple and Android). You can also make deposits using the Mobile Deposit option, available on the mobile app.
The release indicates the bank will reassess lobby services on April 1, 2020.
The Napoleon State Bank is locally owned and serves Ripley and Decatur counties in Southeastern Indiana with locations in Napoleon, Holton, Osgood, Greensburg and Westport.
The Napoleon State Bank has a total of 84 full and part-time employees.
