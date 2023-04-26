Napoleon

The Napoleon State Bank’s Five Star Member award from the Indiana Bankers Association are (from left): Jennifer McIntosh, VP Retail Banking & Electronic Services; Sharon Miller, VP Lending; Joe Moorman, President; Laurie Rees, IBA Vice President – Education & Training; Christy Sutton, EVP Operations; John Stier, VP Information Technology.

NAPOLEON – The Napoleon State Bank has been honored as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association.

The award was presented on April 8, 2023 by Laurie Rees, IBA Vice President – Education & Training, in recognition of The Napoleon State Bank’s Association involvement throughout 2022.

The Five Star Member designation recognizes those IBA-member banks which demonstrate outstanding commitment to the Association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.

“We very much appreciate the dedication of The Napoleon State Bank and as a Five Star Member bank,” said Amber Van Til, IBA president and CEO. “Our Association is strong, thanks to our supportive members.”

The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks’ ability to serve their communities.

The Napoleon State Bank has been locally owned since 1903 and serves the Ripley and Decatur counties of Southeastern Indiana with seven locations in Napoleon, Holton, Osgood, Milan, Greensburg and Westport.

The mission of The Napoleon State Bank is to remain a locally owned financial institution, dedicated to providing a broad range of services to our customers and communities, through a friendly, trained, qualified staff that provides unsurpassed personal service to our customers.

The Napoleon State Bank has a total of 87 full and part-time employees.

