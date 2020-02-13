NAPOLEON – The Napoleon State Bank, a locally owned bank headquartered in Napoleon, has announced that Joseph Moorman has been promoted to be the new President and Chief Executive Officer beginning Feb. 1, 2020.
Moorman supersedes Mark Comer, who retired as President/CEO on Jan. 31, 2020.
Moorman is a graduate of South Decatur High School. He received his bachelor degree from Purdue University and graduated from The Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking in 2008.
Mooreman began employment with The Napoleon State Bank in 1984 where he has served in several capacities including lender, branch manager of Greensburg-Westridge branch, executive vice president of lending, and secretary to the board, among others.
He also has served as the president of the Decatur County United Fund, and currently serves on the Decatur County Water Board.
He is a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and is married to his wife, Valorie; they have two children and two grandchildren.
“It is an honor to be named President/CEO of The Napoleon State Bank. It has been my pleasure serving customers in our communities for 36 years as a lender. I am looking forward to serving our customers, stockholders, and employees in this new role,” stated Moorman.
The Napoleon State Bank has been locally owned since 1903 and serves the Ripley and Decatur counties of Southeastern Indiana. The bank has locations in Napoleon, Holton, Osgood, and Greensburg.
The mission of The Napoleon State Bank is to remain a locally owned financial institution, dedicated to providing a broad range of services to our customers and communities, through a friendly, trained, qualified staff that provides unsurpassed personal service to our customers.
The Napoleon State Bank has a total of 84 full- and part-time employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.