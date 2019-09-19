NAPOLEON — The Napoleon State Bank announces future plans to open a new branch on Warpath Drive in Milan in the former Fifth Third Bank building.
“As a locally owned community bank, we take great pride in serving customers in rural areas and small towns by providing banking services close to where they live and work,” said Mark Comer, CEO/President. “The decision to open a
branch in Milan was influenced by numerous requests from existing and future customers to have our bank in this community. We look forward to the branch opening and serving the needs of the Milan area.”
The new branch, pending regulatory approval, will be the company’s seventh location. Due to deed restrictions on the property, the current plan is that the Milan Branch will open in September 2020. The Fifth Third ATM will remain until January 2020.
The Napoleon State Bank has been locally owned since 1903 and serves the Ripley and Decatur counties of Southeastern Indiana with locations in Napoleon, Holton, Osgood, Greensburg and Westport.
The mission of The Napoleon State Bank is to remain a locally owned financial institution, dedicated to providing a broad range of services to our customers and communities, through a friendly, trained, qualified staff that provides unsurpassed personal service to our customers.
The Napoleon State Bank has a total of 84 full and part-time employees.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.