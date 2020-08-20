GREENSBURG - A local woman has been jailed on felony narcotics charges following an investigation in eastern Decatur County.
Tuesday (Aug. 18), Greensburg narcotics detectives along with members of the Greensburg Tactical Response Team and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department served an arrest warrant in the 600 block of S. Boulevard Road at Lake McCoy.
During the investigation, officers received a search warrant for the residence and a "significant amount of narcotics were located," according to a news release from Greensburg Chief of Police Brendan Bridges.
Wednesday (Aug. 19), Rebecca Stuart, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
At this time this case is still an active investigation with future charges possible, according to Bridges.
As of Thursday morning, Stuart remained incarcerated in the Decatur County Jail.
On behalf of the Greensburg Police Department, Chief Bridges offered his thanks to the Indiana State Police and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this investigation.
Bridges also noted that criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Lake McCoy is located approximately six miles east of Greensburg, just north of Ind. 46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.