NEW CASTLE - Citizens State Bank is pleased to announce Nate Niehoff has accepted a position as Associate Agriculture Lender and Commercial Relationship Manager in the Rushville banking center.
Niehoff joined Citizens State Bank in 2019 as a Credit Analyst based in New Castle. Born and raised in Rushville, he is happy to be working in his hometown. In fact, he and his wife live on the family farm where his father grew up.
John P. DeLucia, Chief Lending Officer, commented, "We're thrilled to add Nate to our Rushville team. His analysis background and knowledge of the community will benefit both our clients and the bank."
Niehoff is involved with the Rush County Rotary Club.
You can reach Nate in the Rushville office, 1802 North Main Street, (765) 932-3288 or nniehoff@mycsbin.com.
About Citizens State Bank
Citizens State Bank is a fourth-generation family-owned community bank and has offered a full range of financial services in central Indiana since 1873. Our mission is to help our clients, co-workers, and communities succeed. Decisions are made locally. Deposits made with us stay in our communities, becoming funds for the loans and donations that fuel economic development. Discover the difference a local bank can make. To learn more, stop by one of our banking center locations, call 888-529-5450, or visit www.mycsbin.com.
