RUSHVILLE — Each year, FFA members from around the country share in the celebration of National FFA Week. National FFA Week runs Saturday through Saturday and this year will begin Feb. 20 and runs through Feb. 27.
The week-long celebration will encompass George Washington’s birthday (Feb. 22). According to the FFA Week website, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to host activities that raise awareness about the role FFA plays in the development of agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.
The National FFA Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, in recognition of Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, and the organization has been influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more.
FFA is widely recognized as one of the top school-based leadership development programs for youth. FFA helps members develop skills, talents and explore areas of the agricultural industry that might one day be a career path for these young individuals.
Rushville Consolidated High School has always had a big FFA program and is a part of more than 760,000 students members and 8,700 local chapters of FFA which encompass all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
This past week, RCHS FFA members had the opportunity to learn from past National FFA President Kolesen McCoy.
McCoy visited RCHS and provided a day of leadership training to the local chapter officer team. He shared training exercises and ideas that he had seen from across the country for the celebration of FFA Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.