DECATUR COUNTY – The final day of the Decatur County 4-H Fair coincided with National Beans ‘N Franks Day.
Bicentennial organizer John Pratt organized a Van Camp’s Pork and Beans eating competition Wednesday evening on the free stage at the fair.
The tie-in to the local bicentennial is Gilbert Van Camp, founder of the company that makes Van Camp’s Pork and Beans, who lived in Greensburg for 15 years.
Van Camp was a tinsmith who found success selling canned perishables to retailers.
As the story goes, Van Camp’s son opened a can of franks and beans housed in the warehouse during lunch one day and was appalled at the lack of flavor. He added some catsup and the original “Van Camp’s Pork and Beans with Tomato Sauce” was born.
2021 Nathan’s Female Division Hot Dog Eating Champion Michelle Lesco was flown in from Tucson to compete against three locals: Greensburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Wenning, Greensburg Police Officer Casey Jones and Greensburg EMT Jeremy Haley.
“Eating is like any sport: you have to work out and do your training on the side,” Lesco said. “It’s not just about training for the competition. It’s that endurance that you need, so I run a lot and stay very active.”
Effort and technique were clearly won, as well as the entire competition, by Lesco.
Competitors had three minutes to eat as many bowls as possible and Lesco won with three.
Wenning took last place, finishing one hot dog in the Franks ‘N Beans competition after explaining to the crowd that he had prepared for a hot dog eating competition and the boys at the firehouse would thank him for not having the beans.
Emcee Brent Lee of WRBI awarded second place to Jones, placing Haley in third.
Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch attended the event with several dozen onlookers.
“One of my favorite things to do is to visit 4-H fairs and celebrate our agriculture community,” Crouch said.
