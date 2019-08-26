GREENSBURG – To kick off another season of Greensburg Pirates football, SADD students sponsored National Guard Tailgate Night in the GCHS parking lot before the Greensburg Pirates stomped the Shelbyville Golden Bears 52-7 Friday evening.
Celebrating their partnership with the Indiana National Guard, students and Guardsmen grilled hot dog and hamburgers with all the trimmings for the bargain price of $6 as GCHS students and football fans inspected military transport off-road vehicles in the parking lot adjacent to the stadium gates.
GCHS SADD Club co-president Bailey Menkedick explained as she tended to the cash box.
“We’re out here tailgating with the National Guard to show our support for Pirates football!” she said.
Menkedick, in her third year as a SADD Club member, enjoys helping the community and working to rid Greensburg streets of drugs and alcohol.
“We’ve seen our membership grow and become more dedicated by attending more community events and telling everyone what we’re all about,” she said. “Right now, we have 60 members from just two meetings this year, but we usually gain more through the year.”
Bringing with them a Polaris RZR off-road tactical vehicle and two combat JLTVs, Guardsmen spoke to students about serving the community and the dangers of driving while distracted.
Polaris Industries was awarded a contract in 2013 by the US Special Operations Command to deliver MRZR light, tactical, all-terrain vehicles to the US forces fighting in difficult desert locations in the global war against terror. Air transportable, deployable and highly mobile off-road vehicles, they were ideal in traversing mountainous and desert landscapes.
The military is currently using RZRs in combat and relief efforts in more than 20 countries. They are ideal for rapid personnel deployment, command and control, supply missions and night missions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.