GREENSBURG - The National Junior Honor Society at Greensburg Junior High School is pleased to accept into membership 80 new inductees.
The qualities for induction into NJHS revolve around five pillars or character traits: service, leadership, character, citizenship, and scholarship.
At GJHS, each candidate must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher at the beginning of the second semester of eighth grade. In addition, students’ citizenship is scrutinized to eliminate those with more than three warnings during the first semester at school. Teachers are then given the opportunity to nominate five from the list of qualifying students to write and present speeches on the five pillars.
This year, Justin Adkins, Hannah Crowell, Jesse Hadler, Meila Wentzel and Cooper Williams were chosen for this honor.
Congratulations to all of our new NJHS members:
Brooklyn Adams, Carlee Adams, Justin Adkins, Lexi Aldana, Makenzie Austin, Addison Barnes-Pettit, Hannah Bedel, Makayla Bell, Zoe Beltran, Caleb Berkemeier, Macy Bultman, Damian Carpenter, Angela Cates, Wyatt Clifford, Blake Collins, Janae Comer, Alexis Condon, Cheyenne Cordray, Lilly Corya, Hannah Crowell, Christopher Duncan, Tyler Dwenger, Olivia Evans, Jada Faul, Shelby Forkert, Allyson Foster, Thomas Gorman, Dahlia Green, Dominique Guillory, Jesse Hadler, Braylon Hahn, Emily Hamm, Cheyann Heath, Lily Hellmich, Dillon Hempstead, Destinee Hess, Riley Hofer, Patrick Howard, Kaydence Hoyt, Emarie Jackson, Zoe Jones, Alex Keeton, Bryson Kelso, Minato Koyama, Daniel Kulpinski, Emma Leap, Maggie Leap, Bradley Lutz, Carson McCord, Rylan McCullough, Owen Meadows, Preston Merritt, Allison Messer, Ally Nicolaides, Zachary Niese, Jazmine Oaldon, Justin Owens, Dhruva Patel, Hayden Pease, Madison Ponsler, Vanessa Porter, Kaylynn Powers, Justin Ramer, Molly Richards, Hermione Robinson, Katlyn Roszell, Cameron Schwartz, Abigail Sebastian, Hunter Springmeyer, Caleb Steele, Lexi Swango, Jake Taylor, Adam Underhill, Franchesca Verzo, Meila Wentzel, Keraghyn West, Aaliyah Westerfeld, Cooper Williams, Kadan Wood, Leland Workman.
The Speeches
Character
By Jesse Hadler
What do you think of when you hear the word character? When you think of a character, you may think of a character in your favorite movie, favorite comic book, or favorite novel. But this character has another definition. Character is someone's morals and what is on the inside, the code somebody lives by, and what they are loyal to. We are all eighth grade students, and have not yet had to think about who we really are and what we stand for. Me and all of the other students here tonight have matured and our characters with us. In sixth grade, many of us would have just done things without a second thought if it was a good thing or a bad thing. With us getting older and us learning more, we have a better sense about our character because of these changes in these years. A cowboy named Arthur Morgan once said, “You see a man who has changed, but I see a man who is showing his true character.”
Character is one of the core values of honor society. We are all here tonight because we have displayed one or all of these core values. When thinking of someone's character, you have to know them personally and “not judge the book by it’s cover.” There are a lot of things that embody character, however, tonight I will talk about what character really is: the mental and moral qualities distinctive to an individual.
To begin, let's discuss the mental qualities that belong to an individual. This relates to how good someone feels about themselves. They do not become overwhelmed with emotions such as anxiety, fear, and jealousy. He or she feels comfortable around others and can laugh with them, but no one can ever display all of these qualities at the same time. Every individual will have bad days and that is okay. There is no need to strive for perfection because you will be doing it in an imperfect world, but someone with a strong character would strive for perfection anyway, even if the world is telling them not to, because they know it is what is right. Just ask my mom. She could tell you how many times I’ve come to her almost in tears or in tears because of trying to be perfect and thinking I didn’t hit the mark for someone or something. If no one ever felt this way then this world would be mediocre. Nothing would ever get done in our world, no inventions, and no illnesses cured.
Now, let us focus on morals and how they relate to character. but since we are eighth grade students I will focus on our morals. We should be honest, work hard, have compassion, and have respect for other people and their property. Just take a second and think about how much better our school would be if all of the students here had these morals and showed them with full potential.
School activities can also develop and define our character. If you are a student involved in band, STARS, SADD, drama, or any other sport or activity, this shows part of your character. It is shown by how hard an individual works and how much he or she works outside of practice. It shows that the student is a hardworking individual that has a correct set of morals. You also must keep your grades up, because that also shows character. You have to be a student-athlete and balance all of your responsibilities which involves hard work. This will impress and earn the respect of many people as we continue through school.
Michael Josephson, an attorney once said, “People of character do the right thing even if no one else does, not because they think it will change the world but because they refuse to be changed by the world.” If everyone was changed by the world then everything here would be mediocre. Mediocrity is a character's worst enemy. If you are around a whole bunch of people who do what they think is “hip” or “cool” then you are being changed by the world. It’s not easy for someone to do what is right and good when no one is watching but if the person chooses to anyway, then they have the best character. You have a chance to let your character show, and make a change, by practicing being a good character with mental and moral qualities.
Leadership
By Hannah Crowell
There are many characteristics that involve leadership, but leadership to me is stepping up when nobody else does, taking charge in getting the task done, and being able to bring others up with you if they are down. I have grown to develop leadership skills from serving in student council previous years, participating in STARS, and being in various sports programs.
Just like all aspects of life, having the characteristics of being a leader can be greatly affected by your mental state. In being a leader, your mental attitude plays a huge part of it. For example, maybe in group projects that nobody wants to be doing, you have to exude mental toughness to step up for your peers and get the job done, lifting everyone up along the way. A leader to me should be confident in their beliefs and be able to believe that they can succeed. Most importantly a leader shows respect to others so they will in turn be respected. She considers group members' ideas, evaluates their strengths and weaknesses, and involves them to help complete given tasks.
Not only is leadership mental is it also physical. It's physical in the way you chose to present yourself to others. Having good body language is a big part of presenting yourself to your peers. People reading your body language can determine how they think of you as a person. That is why it is important to have confident body language characteristics.
Also, when presenting yourself to others you want to display an excellent attitude. A great leader is one who has a bright outlook, someone who is positive, and one who shows compassion to others. The better you display yourself, the more people will want to be around you and work with you. Displaying yourself with an admirable character shows you can be a successful leader.
A great leader, Martin Luther King Jr,. once said, “If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” To me this shows to be a great leader you should do whatever it takes to progress, not only for you, but for others as well.
Citizenship
By Justin Adkins
In this time that we are living, in the uncertainty of our health and safety, I find myself thinking about how unimaginable it is to not have true freedom. We have gotten a small glimpse into not having the normal freedom that we were accustomed to. This type of pandemic restriction does not even compare to someone that lives in a world of imprisonment or in a country where you would fear for your life every day. I think it is important, too, that we understand that many people before us fought for this freedom that allows us to be citizens.
Citizenship is a privilege that we should not take for granted. The United States of America is the greatest country in the world that accepts people without hesitation. Citizenship enables a person to be entitled to privileges that some can’t even comprehend. With the status of citizenship also comes the responsibility of civic duties that should not be taken lightly. As a citizen you have a responsibility of following the laws put in place by the government, the right to vote, conservation of natural resources and understanding the value of the land to name a few of the things that every individual should practice.
Schools teach us about holidays, landmarks, history and laws so that we can better understand the true meaning of citizenship and the struggles, sacrifices and lives that were compromised and lost throughout history to allow us to live the American Dream. To me the American Dream also includes all sports like baseball and basketball, two of my favorite sports.
I can’t imagine living anywhere else in the world where I might have to live differently because I was not a citizen. I know that this is not something that I should take lightly, and I realize that so many people do. I have been given the opportunity to be born into the land of the home of the free.
Citizenship can embrace so many topics but the most important part of being a citizen is family. Your family is your heritage and history that transfers from generation to generation. My family means everything to me, and I know that we are united, as not only family, but as a group of people that live and work in a community with one common goal, and that is to be the best we can be. That may include being the best neighbor, son, grandson, teammate or friend that I can be to those that I interact and live with every day. This is citizenship.
Service
By Meila Wentzel
I truly believe one of the best ways to give back in the community is by volunteering and participating in clubs that have a mission to benefit our community. Throughout the last three years at Greensburg Junior HIgh school I have been rewarded with many opportunities through clubs and events I have participated in to create a positive influence on the community.
A club I have been in at GJHS is the SADD junior club. I have loved all of the experiences throughout the years involved in this club. SADD stands for students against destructive decisions. To be able to help peers make the best decision possible is very rewarding.Through this club I have been able to raise awareness throughout the school during Red Ribbon Week to help students say no to drugs, and much more. I am very grateful to also work with the Greensburg prevention group through Be The Wall to raise awareness for others to make wise decisions as well. I always try to portray traits such as optimism, compassion, determination, and ambition and encourage others to do the same.
The Greensburg Junior High school also has a program called Stars. These students are student ambassadors at GJHS. Throughout the past three years I have been involved in this club I have been able to help so many throughout the community and I will forever be grateful for that. We have collectively helped transfer fifth graders at the Greensburg Elementary over to the junior high, raise resources needed such as money, food, and school supplies and donated them to people throughout Decatur county, ring bells to raise money for cheer fund, help show new students around the school and help them feel more at home, and much more. This group has all worked together to improve not only GJHS, but the community. I am so honored to have been a part of all of these wonderful opportunities through Stars.
I also love being around not only my peers but those younger than me throughout the community. I am a part of helping students at Headstart in town through school. This group collectively takes a few trips throughout the school year to Headstart to help the kids develop positive characteristic traits. Through this group I have been able to help put on an educational carnival at school for these students to enjoy, as well as have holiday celebrations with them such as around Christmas time. As I was with these students I not only was able to help teach them but they taught me many things and I am so thankful for that opportunity.
Having a passion for working with kids also led me to help out at the Greensburg Public Library. This has been one of my favorite outside of school activities yet. The Greensburg Public library is filled with so many amazing workers and volunteers to help show kids that reading is fun and so much more. They do such a great job of planning and putting on events for kids all ages to enjoy. I love helping out at all of these events to get to know kids better as well as the peers that I volunteer with. I am so glad to help make a difference in the community through volunteering at the Greensburg Public library.
I am so honored to have been in such amazing groups at the junior high and in the community within the past three years. They have all made such a wonderful impact on me and I hope I have made a positive impact on my peers and those younger than me throughout the community as well. I am eager for the opportunities that await me at Greensburg High school throughout the next four years. I am so grateful for the leaders and teachers at the Greensburg Junior High who have always been so supportive and made such a positive influence on the students and everyone around them.
