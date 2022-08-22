GREENSBURG — National Night Out Thursday evening at North Park was a success.
The local first-responder community – the Greensburg Police and Decatur County Sheriff’s departments, Greensburg Fire Department and Decatur County Emergency Management – hosted the free annual event, combining community trust with all the trimmings of a summer cookout.
National Night Out is a community awareness event held in August across the country (Texas does theirs in October) with the mission of building the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.
The event has been held annually since 1984, beginning with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes to full blown neighborhood festivals in nearly 16,000 communities across the country.
In Greensburg, grilled pork and hotdogs with all the toppings, refreshments, and music by the Nuttin’ Fancy Band were just part of the fun.
There were helicopters, bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, emergency vehicle displays, K9 demonstrations, and games for the kids and parents alike from 5 to 8 p.m., making the best use of the one of the older city parks, shiny and new from its recent “face lift.”
So many neighbors attended the newly paved streets surrounding the park were lined with cars.
GFD Chief Nate Stoermer, who was busy manning the grill, said, “This is just our way to say thank you to the community for supporting us through thick or thin while we do our jobs. It’s also an opportunity to teach the kids that law enforcers are their friends and not their foes.
Mayor Josh Marsh said, “This is a great opportunity for law enforcers to build great first impressions for people of all ages. That way, if someone’s having a bad day and someone in a uniform shows up, they know they can be trusted.”
GPD Chief Mike McNealey said, “This is an opportunity to come out and meet the first-responders and the groups we work with.”
Present at the event were booths for groups like Centerstone and the Greensburg Prevention Group as well.
“This also gives parents a chance to learn about about the resources we have in our community,” Chief McNealey said.
“We can’t do our jobs without building the trust of our community, and this a chance to do that,” former GPD Chief and current School Resource Officer Brendan Bridges said.
