GREENSBURG — Greensburg Police Chief Mike NcNealy has long believed a positive relationship with the citizens of Greensburg is an important part of keeping the community safe and reducing crime.
With that in mind, the Greensburg Police Department is participating in a program known as National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 18 in North Park on Carver Street.
The idea is to give area residents a chance to meet local law enforcement officers, ask them questions, and share concerns – and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever.
This free event is open to the public and will feature food and games, an obstacle course, a rock climbing wall, K-9 demonstrations by the Greensburg Police Department, emergency vehicle displays, a medical helicopter (barring an emergency in which it is needed elsewhere), and more.
This year’s event will even feature live music by the Nuttin’ Fancy band.
It is believed the National Night Out effort enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while reinforcing a sense of community and providing an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together in a positive way.
“We see this as an opportunity to connect with the community, to build relationships and positive encounters,” Chief McNealy previously said. “We also want taxpayers to be able to see what their tax money is paying for. It’s basically just a chance to have a positive interaction with everybody.”
In addition to what’s already been mentioned, there will be assorted handouts and information relevant to law enforcement and public safety.
“We’d like to invite everybody that’s a resident of the community, who works in our community, or who is just visiting our community to come out and enjoy this event,” McNealy said.
In addition to law enforcement personnel, local firefighters and some of the equipment they use will be on hand, as will representatives from Decatur County EMS.
Chief McNealy encourages anyone with questions or concerns about this upcoming event to call him at (812) 663-3131.
