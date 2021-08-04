GREENSBURG – Tuesday's National Night Out event at North Park drew a large crowd of area residents.
Those in attendance were provided the opportunity to meet and greet members of the local law enforcement and emergency response community, observe several law enforcement related demonstrations, get a close look at a variety of emergency response vehicles including an IU Health LifeLine air ambulance, and enjoy a free meal.
The three hour event ran from 5 to 8 p.m. and was one of many similar efforts held across the country with the idea of giving people a chance to meet emergency responders, ask them questions, and share concerns.
It is believed the National Night Out effort enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while reinforcing a sense of community and providing an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together in a positive way.
Prior to the event, Greensburg Chief of Police Mike McNealy said National Night Out is simply an opportunity to connect with the community, to build relationships and positive encounters.
"I'm absolutely pleased with the way it went," McNealy said as Tuesday's event was winding down. "We've had wonderful weather, and I'm glad so many people came out and enjoyed spending some time with our officers and other members of the emergency response community."
Participants from the law enforcement community included patrol and K-9 officers as well as the Bike Patrol, UTV Patrol, and Tactical Arrest & Containment Team members. Representatives from the Greensburg Fire Department and Decatur County EMS were also on hand.
There were assorted handouts and goodies for young and old alike, free food for all in attendance, and a DJ to provide music and help create a celebratory atmosphere.
"This is fantastic," Mayor Joshua Marsh said. "We've had a good turnout and the community support is appreciated. I'm happy to see so many community partners involved, and am excited and about 2022 when I'm sure this will be even bigger and better."
Sponsors for this year's event included O'Mara Foods, Harvest Supermarket, KB Specialty Foods, Rural King, Davis and Daughter Car Wash, DJ Kevin Green, WTRE, and the Daily News.
Community partners included the City of Greensburg, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMS, Greensburg Parks Department, and IU Health LifeLine.
Chief McNealy encourages anyone with questions or concerns about Tuesday’s event to call him at (812) 663-3131.
