GREENSBURG – The Fraternal Order of Eagles #927, 920 E. Main Street, will host its second comedy night on Thursday, July 7, following the success of its first event with Heywood Banks. The headliner this time is also a recognizable name from Bob & Tom: Costaki Economopoulos boasts the “Biggest Name in Comedy.”
For more than 20 years, Economopoulos has been living his dream doing stand-up comedy, which he began as a graduate student at the University of Georgia.
He’s written jokes for Bette Midler, Jay Leno, MTV and BET. He’s heard on Sirius radio and been seen on Showtime. He’s also known as the football joke guy for NFL Network and All Pro Lines. He is a regular guest on The Bob & Tom Show, most notably with his former weekly broadcasts of a spot dubbed “The Economonologue”. He has also done a segment for the show called “Quick Snaps,” where he recaps the previous weekend’s NFL highlights.
The local event begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the bar will be open for this show.
Tickets begin at $25 and can be picked up at the Eagles or at MadHatterShows.com in advance, or for $10 more at the door the night of the show.
The show is expected to last until 9:30 p.m. and is intended for an adult audience.
