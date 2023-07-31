CONNERSVILLE - The Indiana Audubon will be hosting the Hummingbird Migration Celebration at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary on Saturday, Aug. 5.
This inaugural event will draw hummingbird enthusiasts from around the Midwest to Connersville for a one-day celebration of all things birds and hummingbirds. Participants can expect an assortment of activities on the beautiful Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary grounds.
Included in this year’s event will include a native plant sale specializing on native species that benefits hummingbirds and butterflies around your property. Staff from Native Plants Unlimited, an Indiana based, native nursery and consultation, will be on hand to make recommendations for your yard conditions.
The Indiana Audubon Hummingbird Migration Celebration is a festival for the tiny gem, the Ruby-throated Hummingbird.
Multiple sponsors and partners provide an opportunity for all to learn about these amazing little birds, how to attract them, and how to keep them coming year after year.
Discounted pre-sale tickets are now available online for $10, with walk-in tickets also available at the event for $15 for adults. Children under 17 are free.
To learn more about the Hummingbird Migration Celebration or Indiana Audubon Society and to search for programs near you, visit them on the web at www.indianaaudubon.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.