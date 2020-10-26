SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA - Earth Day Every Day. That’s the prompt for this year’s Nature and Farm Photo Contest. Two local land conservation groups sponsor the contest each year.
This year, they are challenging kids to enter the contest – and asking kids of all ages to submit photos that show Hoosiers caring for the natural world.
“This year is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day,” Liz Brownlee, Executive Director of Oak Heritage Conservancy said. Their group, along with George Rogers Clark Land Trust, sponsors the contest.
Their groups are joining over 75,000 organizations to host Earth Day programs every day of the year in 2020.
“We’re pretty excited that our Nature and Farm Photo Contest is one of those Earth Day Every Day programs,” Brownlee said. “We want people to get out and enjoy nature – and reflect on how we can all do our part to care for the natural world here in southern Indiana.”
Michael Louden, who raises cattle and volunteers on the George Rogers Clark Land Trust Board, said that, “taking photos of the natural world nurtures the living pulse of the land around us that we sometimes get too busy to see.”
There’s also a major update to the contest this year: They have expanded their “youth” categories. Kids 18 and under can enter nature and farm photos, including photos they may have entered in the fair.
“We want kids to fall in love with nature. Please tell the children in your life to snap some photos and enter,” Judy Rust, an Oak Heritage Conservancy Board member said.
Kids and adults will have categories including Earth Day Every Day (people planting trees, taking time to celebrate nature, farming sustainably, etc.), People in Nature (people out having fun in nature – hiking, kayaking, playing in creeks, etc.), Forests, Creeks and Wetlands, Wildlife and Wildflowers, People on the Farm, and Animals on the Farm.
Photos are due October 31st, and can be entered online. Entering is free.
The group will select about twelve winning photos, and exhibit them around southeast Indiana this winter. Each winner will receive a large, mounted print of their photo.
To enter, visit https://oakheritageconservancy.org/get-involved/photoexhibit. There, anyone can fill out the short entry form and upload a photo. For more information, email oakheritageconservancy@gmail.com.
This contest is sponsored by George Rogers Clark Land Trust, a local group that protects working farmland, and Oak Heritage Conservancy, a local group that protects natural areas. The project is supported by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.
- Information provided
