MADISON - Oak Heritage Conservancy announces its seventh annual photography contest to help amateur photographers in Indiana find new nature preserves, parks and agritourism sites.
“Our theme this year is: Nature’s Magical Moments. We’re encouraging Hoosiers to explore the great outdoors in search of unique experiences where nature feels magical,” Oak Heritage Conservancy Executive Director Jack Sutton said. “Visiting natural areas, parks, preserves and agritourism sites offers endless opportunities to capture that magical moment that creates inspiration. We hope area residents will seek out new nature destinations and share their adventures with others!”
About the Contest
Oak Heritage is offering kid-friendly age categories. Kids 18 and under can enter the youth contest. Folks 19 and older must enter the adult contest. Entries in each age group will be judged separately with each age group receiving their own "best in show" and grand prize. Photos will be included in the online and travelling exhibit.
Amateur photographers of all ages can submit photos in one of each of these categories:
- Barns, crops, and livestock
- Forests, creeks, and wetlands
- Wildlife and wildflowers (or other flora)
- People in nature
- Architecture in nature (how architecture and nature have been combined)
Deadline to submit entries is October 31, 2022. Contestants must submit their photos online.
To learn more about the Oak Heritage Conservancy 2022 photo contest go to https://oakheritageconservancy.org/get-involved/photoexhibit/
The photo contest is made possible by a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
Oak Heritage Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust based in southeast Indiana and protects nearly 1,200 acres of greenspace. Its mission is to preserve, protect, and conserve land and water resources that have special natural, agricultural, scenic, or cultural significance.
To learn more about Oak Heritage Conservancy go to https://oakheritageconservancy.org/
